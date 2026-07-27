The office staff of London-based fashion label Manière De Voir is making the jump across the pond.

The fashion brand has signed an 11,200-square-foot office lease at 599 Broadway in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood to open its first U.S. headquarters, Commercial Observer has learned.

The move comes as the retailer expands its presence in the U.S. market, according to landlord and tenant broker RTL. Manière De Voir will occupy the entire fifth floor of the SoHo building for five years.

The retailer’s new office is just two blocks north of its SoHo retail store at 521 Broadway.

“Manière De Voir was seeking a headquarters that put them steps from their SoHo flagship, inside a building whose tenant roster reflects the same creative, fashion-forward energy as the brand itself,” RTL’s Noah Rose, who brokered the deal for the tenant, said in a statement. “599 Broadway checked every box, and we’re excited to watch the company build out its U.S. presence from here.”

The asking rent was $79 per square foot, according to a source close to the deal.

Michael Glanzberg and James Costello from Sinvin Realty represented the landlord, DeBrill Realty.

“The pace of office leasing for prime downtown markets such as SoHo, Tribeca and Hudson Square shows demand continues to far exceed supply,” Glanzberg told CO via email. “Deals like this reaffirm the remarkable breadth and depth of the post COVID-19 office demand recovery.”

Built in 1917, 599 Broadway is a 12-story office property spanning 120,000 square feet. Other office tenants in the building near the corner of Broadway and West Houston Street include marketing and event production firm TH Productions and media company Preymaker.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.