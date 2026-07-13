A real estate investment advisor is relocating its offices to Midtown East, near Grand Central Terminal, Commercial Observer has learned.

Landmark Management signed a 12,168-square-foot lease on the 52nd floor of Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)’s One Grand Central Place, according to the landlord, in a relocation from its current offices at 115 East 69th Street on the Upper East Side.

ESRT did not disclose the asking rent or the length of the lease, but the average office asking rent in Midtown during the second quarter of 2026 was $86.18 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

Ryan Kass, Jordan Berger, Shanae Ursini and Kerry Lavelle represented ESRT in-house alongside a Newmark team of Scott Klau, William Cohen, Erik Harris, Neil Rubin, Zachary Weil and Cole Gendels. CBRE’s Christopher Corrinet and Evan Fiddle negotiated on behalf of the tenant.

Newmark and CBRE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants in the 55-story building along East 42nd between Madison and Park avenues Street include financial and consulting services firm Gerson Lehrman Group, which expanded to 95,612 square feet there in November 2025, as well as fintech firm iCapital, which expanded to 219,928 square feet in February 2025.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank also operates a large retail location at the base of the building. Chase renewed its 21,683-square-foot lease in February 2026.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.