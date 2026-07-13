Fashion Platform Orly Inks 20K-SF Office Lease at 20 West 33rd Street

Consumer products and fashion platform Orly has leased 20,014 square feet of office space at 20 West 33rd Street in Midtown South, according to the landlord broker.

The deal, first reported by Traded, was signed with landlord JLA Home two weeks ago. Asking rent for the 10-year lease was $55 per square foot.

Orly, founded in 1980 and also known as Orly-Corp., currently manages a portfolio of over 20 brands, ranging from footwear and apparel to household products and travel accessories. Its partnerships include Aeropostale, Lucky Brand and Nine West.

Orly expects to move into its new, larger space early next year, according to a post on the company’s LinkedIn page. The company’s website locates its current headquarters one block north of their new lease, at 15 West 34th Street. Representatives of Orly could not immediately be reached for comment.

LSL Advisors’ Wayne Siegel, Daniel Lolai and Zach Sarraf represented the tenant in the negotiations, while Lincoln Property Company’s Jeffrey Rosenblatt and Christina De Jesus worked on behalf of JLA.

An entity of JLA, a home furnishing company, purchased its office condos at 20 West 33rd Street in 2022. Other tenants at the 13-story property include home and houseware company Vanderbilt Home Collections, restaurant Turntable Jazz Chicken and painting services provider JB Painters.

Spokespeople for LSL Advisors and JLA Home did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.