Event Company Glasshouses Inks 70K SF at 175 Greenwich Street

Event Company Glasshouses is establishing its flagship Lower Manhattan venue, Glasshouse Downtown, at the base of 3 World Trade Center.

The company announced Thursday the execution of a long-term, 70,000-square-foot location at 175 Greenwich Street. The address is within the Westfield World Trade Center complex, owned by Paris-based developer and operator Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW).

“This is a defining moment for Westfield World Trade Center and the broader WTC campus,” Geoff Mason, executive vice president of U.S. development and operations at URW, said in a statement. “With Glasshouse bringing its world-class event space to Lower Manhattan, and the recent announcement that American Express will build its new global headquarters on campus, Westfield World Trade Center is evolving into an unmatched destination.”

CBRE’s Anthony Dattoma, Chris Mansfield and Zachary Weil represented URW in the negotiations, according to the landlord. It is unclear whether Glasshouses worked with an outside brokerage. A spokesperson for CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Asking rent for the venue was not disclosed, but the build-out will require significant capital. The space is planned across two full floors of Tower 3 and is designed to accommodate nearly 1,500 guests. The venue will host corporate gatherings, conferences, nonprofit galas, productions and other large-scale social events.

“Executing this long-term lease at the World Trade Center represents a defining milestone for our company,” Alex Holiday, a co-founder and partner at Glasshouses, said in a statement.

Design and construction is slated for completion in 2028.

Glasshouses previously launched venues Glasshouse Chelsea at 545 West 25th Street, the Glasshouse at 660 12th Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen, and GH on the Park at 54 West 40th Street in Midtown.

Clarification: This article was updated to reflect the involvement of Zachary Weil in the transaction.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.