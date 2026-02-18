Leases   ·   Retail

JP Morgan Chase Bank Renews 22K-SF Retail Space at One Grand Central Place

By February 18, 2026 9:41 am
reprints
One Grand Central Place and Cushman & Wakefield's Michael O'Neill.
One Grand Central Place and Cushman & Wakefield's Michael O'Neill. PHOTOS: Courtesy ESRT; Courtesy Cushman & Wakefield

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank is keeping its retail location across the street from Grand Central Terminal, Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) announced Wednesday ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings call.

The retail space on East 42nd Street spans 21,683 square feet at the base of One Grand Central Place, but the asking rent, the length of the renewal, and when the bank originally moved in were unclear.

SEE ALSO: Nespresso Renews 42K-SF Office Lease at 111 West 33rd Street

The median retail asking rent nearby on Fifth Avenue from East 42nd to East 49th streets was $650 per square foot in the second half of 2025, according to a report from the Real Estate Board of New York.

Fred Posniak, senior vice president of leasing at ESRT who represented the landlord in-house alongside Alec Stone, said that foot traffic and a partnership approach with tenants contribute to its leasing success in prime retail corridors in Manhattan.

Michael O’Neill of Cushman & Wakefield handled negotiations for J.P. Morgan Chase Bank in the deal, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One Grand Central Place has an alternative address of 60 East 42nd Street. The 55-story office building sits across the street from the south entrance to Grand Central, giving tenants easy access to five subways lines as well as Metro-North Railroad and Long Island Rail Road trains.

Other recent deals in the building include a retail lease for Japanese omakase restaurant Sora, which took 14,430 square feet in October 2025, and fintech firm iCapital, which expanded by 78,704 square feet to 219,928 square feet in February 2025.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

60 east 42nd street, Alec Stone, Fred Posniak, Michael O'Neill, One Grand Central Place, Cushman & Wakefield, Empire State Realty Trust, J.P. Morgan Chase Bank
Empire State Realty Trust's Kerry Lavelle and 111 West 33rd Street.
Office · Leases
New York City

Nespresso Renews 42K-SF Office Lease at 111 West 33rd Street

By Amanda Schiavo
LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky and the Empire State Building.
Retail · Leases
New York City

LinkedIn Takes 15K SF of Retail Space at Empire State Building

By Mark Hallum
Adam Joly of Igloo and the Metropolitan Building at 44-01 11th Street, Queens.
Retail · Leases
New York City

Immersive Arcade Retro Recess Inks 10K-SF Lease in Long Island City

By Amanda Schiavo