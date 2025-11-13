Leases   ·   Office Leases

Gerson Lehrman Group Expands to 96K SF at One Grand Central Place

By November 13, 2025 1:51 pm
reprints
Empire State Realty Trust's Ryan Kass and One Grand Central Place.
Empire State Realty Trust's Ryan Kass and One Grand Central Place. PHOTOS: Courtesy Empire State Realty Trust; Jim Henderson/CC0 via Wikimedia Commons

A financial and consulting services firm is expanding to 95,612 square feet in Midtown East.

Gerson Lehrman Group (GLG) added 18,230 square feet to the 77,382 square feet of office it renewed in April to now occupy two full floors at Empire State Realty Trust’s (ESTR) One Grand Central Place, according to the landlord.

SEE ALSO: Electra USA Signs 25K-SF Lease at SL Green’s 10 East 53rd Street

ESRT did not immediately disclose the asking rent in the 55-story building across the street from Grand Central Terminal. The average asking rent for Midtown office space in the third quarter of 2025 was $83.17 per square foot, according to CBRE.

“GLG’s long-term tenancy at One Grand Central Place reflects the building’s unmatched location, premier amenities, and exceptional service,” Ryan Kass, co-head of real estate and chief revenue officer at ESRT, said in a statement.

The tenant was represented by TJ Hochanadel, Robert Martin and Dan Santagata of JLL, while Jordan Berger, Shanae Ursini and Kerry Lavelle negotiated on behalf of ESRT in-house alongside Scott Klau, William Cohen, Erik Harris and Neil Rubin from Newmark.

JLL and Newmark did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

GLG first moved into the building in 2013 when it took 64,361 square feet.

Other tenants in the building, which has an alternative address of 60 East 42nd Street, include global data platform Haver Analytics, which renewed its 16,402 square feet in October, and Japanese omakase restaurant Sora, which signed a 14,430-square-foot lease for an eatery, also in October.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

60 east 42nd street, Dan Santagata, Erik Harris, Jordan Berger, Kerry Lavelle, Neil Rubin, One Grand Central Place, Robert Martin, Ryan Kass, Scott Klau, Shanae Ursini, TJ Hochanadel, William Cohen, Empire State Realty Trust, Gerson Lehrman Group, JLL, Newmark
