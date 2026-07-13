Finance   ·   Refinance

JPMorgan Funnels $205M to Refi Blackstone’s East Hotel in Miami

Blackstone acquired the 39-story hotel for about $300 million

By July 13, 2026 4:50 pm
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Blackstone Real Estate's Nadeem Meghji and East Miami hotel, Miami.
Blackstone Real Estate's Nadeem Meghji and East Miami hotel, Miami. PHOTOS: Courtesy Blackstone; Alice Moreno/for Commercial Observer

Blackstone Real Estate has once again landed debt from J.P. Morgan Chase to refinance a South Florida hotel. 

The bank supplied a $205 million loan backed by the East Miami hotel in the Brickell district, property records show. The 39-story hotel houses 352 rooms, including 89 serviced apartments, a 20,000-square-foot pool deck and the Sugar rooftop bar, located within the 5 million-square-foot Brickell City Centre mixed-use complex at 788 Brickell Plaza

SEE ALSO: CBRE Adds Freddie Mac’s Robert Koontz to Lead Multifamily Debt Capital Markets

New York-based private equity giant Blackstone purchased the 536,070-square-foot asset for about $300 million last year from Trinity Investments and Certares Real Estate Management. The refinancing appears to be the first loan Blackstone has loaded onto the property, which was completed in 2016. East Miami is one of three hotels in the luxury East brand. The others are in Hong Kong and Beijing.

Just last month, J.P. Morgan Chase funneled $115 million to refinance Blackstone’s oceanfront W hotel in Fort Lauderdale. The firm had purchased the 346-room asset for $153 million in 2024. 

The financing comes on the back of other major refinancings in South Florida. In April, Trinity Investments and UBS nabbed $600 million for the 1,000-room, oceanfront Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood also from J.P. Morgan Chase and Citi Real Estate Funding.

Representatives for Blackstone did not immediately provide comment. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

788 Brickell Plaza, Brickell City Centre, East Miami, Blackstone, Blackstone Real Estate, J.P. Morgan Chase
Robert Koontz.
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