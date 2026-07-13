CBRE has added Robert Koontz as head of multifamily debt capital markets after he led a similar role at Freddie Mac, the company announced Monday.

Koontz, who spent 17 years at Freddie Mac and most recently served as head of multifamily capital markets at the government-sponsored enterprise, joined CBRE on July 6 as part of the brokerage’s efforts to expand its multifamily loan business. He will report to James Millon, co-head of capital markets, and work closely with Kelli Carhart, head of multifamily capital markets who worked with Koontz at Freddie Mac prior to joining CBRE in 2022.

Koontz left Freddie Mac in November 2025.

“Robert was a free agent and is super talented, and he’s one of those people that if they are available you figure out a way to bring them forward,” Carhart told Commercial Observer. “We’re bringing on somebody who is a platform builder, who culturally is a great fit, a great leader and a great visionary.’

At Freddie Mac, Koontz built out the GSE’s K-Deal CMBS program that launched in 2009. He will be focused at CBRE on expanding its balance sheet and risk transfer strategies which includes more bridge debt offerings such as bridge-to-agency loans.

Koontz, who will split his time between Washington. D.C.. and New York, arrives at CBRE in a growth period for multifamily debt coming off a more than $30 billion origination output in 2025 with this year’s volume up 60 percent, according to Carhart.

“The combination of origination capabilities, market intelligence, and an integrated platform across commercial real estate sales and investment banking creates a clear competitive advantage for clients,” Koontz said in a statement. “I look forward to working with this team to drive execution and expand what we can deliver for multifamily borrowers and investors across the country.”

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.