Goulston & Storrs Adds Brian Grindall to Real Estate Practice

Brian Grindall, a veteran commercial real estate attorney who spent nearly 16 years at Tenenbaum & Saas in Washington, D.C., has joined law firm Goulston & Storrs, Commercial Observer has learned.

Grindall has been added to Goulston & Storrs’ real estate group as a director in the firm’s Washington, D.C., office. In addition to his time at Tenenbaum & Saas where he ascended to partner, Grindall was previously a general counsel at development firm the Opus Group, according to his Linkedin profile.

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“Brian has built an impressive practice advising clients on their most significant transactions,” Paul Tummonds Jr., director and administrative head of Goulston & Storrs’ D.C. office, said in a statement. “His experience, practical business perspective, and ability to navigate complex real estate matters make him an outstanding addition to our firm.”

In his more than two-decade legal career, Grindall has advised CRE parties on a variety of deals including acquisitions, dispositions, financing, leasing and development. His practice also involves advising on joint ventures, loan workouts and restructuring of distressed properties.

Grindall earned his master’s in real estate from Johns Hopkins University, his law degree from New England Law and his B.A. from the College of Wooster.

“Goulston & Storrs has built an outstanding real estate platform and a reputation for delivering practical, business-focused counsel,” Grindall said in a statement. “I was drawn to the firm’s collaborative culture and the opportunity to work alongside a team that shares my commitment to helping clients solve complex real estate challenges.”

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.