Simone Development Companies has brought its two-story, 27,275-square-foot medical and office building at 1733 Eastchester Road in the Bronx’s Morris Park neighborhood to full occupancy, according to the firm.

The building’s last vacant space was leased in June, when the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) inked a long-term, 5,234-square-foot lease to house the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ new Bronx Vet Center at the property. It was a direct lease between the GSA and Simone.

The Bronx vet center will provide counseling, outreach and referral services to veterans and service members, as well as their families. The Department of Veterans Affairs has several other vet centers in New York City, including locations in Ridgewood, Queens, Downtown Brooklyn and in Midtown.

The asking rent in the deal was not disclosed, but the average asking rent for office space in the Bronx was $39.46 per square foot during the second quarter of 2026, according to research by PropertyShark.

The vet center’s lease brought Simone’s 1733 Eastchester Road to full occupancy after the landlord also signed a 2,766-square-foot lease in May with Downtown Brooklyn Physical Therapy to open the medical service provider’s first Bronx location.

The length of that lease and the asking rent were not disclosed. Simone was also represented in-house in this deal, while the tenant was represented by Gary Mayzlin from Real Estate Trade Company. Mayzlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The full lease-up of 1733 Eastchester Road reflects the growing need for well-located and high-quality outpatient medical and social services space in the Bronx,” Joe Simone, president of Simone, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Downtown Brooklyn PT chose this property, which offers great visibility, modern professional space, and a strategic location to accommodate the expanding needs of these vital service providers.”

Other tenants at 1733 Eastchester Road include charitable organization Catholic Charities, as well as medical service providers Bronx Endovascular Center and DaVita’s Waters Place Dialysis Center.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.