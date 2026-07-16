Tishman Speyer has hired former Prologis executive Joseph Ghazal as its new senior managing director and global head of growth, the firm announced Thursday.

Ghazal, formerly global chief investment officer at Prologis, will lead Tishman’s international growth strategy and expand the firm’s presence into the Middle East and India by identifying acquisition and development opportunities in those markets.

“This is an exceptional opportunity to build upon one of the great foundations in global real estate,” Ghazal said in a statement. “I look forward to partnering with colleagues across the globe and to leveraging my international experience to further expand Tishman Speyer’s impact and reach.”

During his more than two decades at Prologis, Ghazal held several senior leadership positions across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas. In his most recent role there as global chief investment officer, he oversaw investment strategy, capital deployment and business development.

A spokesperson for Prologis said the company is “grateful for Joseph’s contributions and wish him well in his next chapter.”

In his new position at Tishman, Ghazal will be based in New York City and report directly to CEO Rob Speyer. He will start in August.

“Over the last decade, Tishman Speyer has intentionally and successfully doubled down on our growth and diversification strategy. We have entered new international markets, launched a range of investment vehicles and created new product lines,” Speyer said in a statement. “As someone who has spent his career doing exactly this, Joseph is perfectly positioned to help spearhead our next era of growth.”

Tishman has $70 billion in assets under management across 40 markets in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. With Ghazal’s help, the firm plans to expand into several new markets.

But that’s not to say the firm hasn’t been busy at its headquarters in New York City. Tishman sealed $214 million of construction financing to develop a 100 percent affordable housing project in Far Rockaway, Queens, last month, and it signed a 59,746-square-foot lease with New York Mets owner Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management at the Spiral in March.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.