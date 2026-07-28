Whole Foods Signs 8K-SF Lease to Open Daily Shop at 1524 Second Avenue

Whole Foods Market has signed a lease on the Upper East Side to open its version of a mini-mart.

The Amazon-owned grocery chain closed an 8,121-square-foot deal for one of its small-scale concepts on the ground floor of ConTowers Associates LP’s 1524 Second Avenue, also known as the Continental Towers, according to landlord broker Newmark.

While the brokers did not define what kind of concept the store will be, the focus will be on prepared foods in a convenient setting. It will likely be part of the grocer’s Whole Foods Market Daily Shop concept, which launched in March 2024.

Newmark did not disclose the length of the lease, but said the asking rent was $250 per square foot.

“This transaction presented a unique opportunity to secure a highly visible corner location in one of Manhattan’s most established neighborhood retail corridors,” Newmark’s Jeffrey Roseman, who represented the landlord alongside Drew Weiss, said in a statement. “The combination of the property’s location, visibility and surrounding residential density made it an excellent fit for Whole Foods Market’s neighborhood store format.”

Chase Welles and Jacqueline Klinger of The Shopping Center Group negotiated on behalf of Whole Foods, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Whole Foods has been expanding its daily shop presence in New York City lately, signing a ​​15-year, 10,000-square-foot lease at 1224 Flushing Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn, in June for the bodega-branded concept.

In January, however, the e-commerce giant announced it would close all of its Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh locations in an effort to focus on Whole Foods as a brand and on its online grocery delivery services.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.