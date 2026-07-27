Technology Platform Genius AI Expands by 14K SF at 838 Broadway

Technology platform Genius AI, formerly known as GlossGenius, has undertaken a 13,754-square-foot headquarters expansion at ZG Capital Partners’ 838 Broadway, Commercial Observer has learned.

The deal sees Genius AI’s footprint at 838 Broadway grow to 27,373 square feet, occupying the entire second and third floors. The deal also secures 100 percent occupancy for the six-story building, located between East 12th and East 13th streets just south of Union Square.

Lease terms were not disclosed, but asking rent at the building was $110 per square foot as recently as November.

JLL’s Joseph Sipala, Stefanie Rock, Finley Burger and Hannah Bernstein represented the tenant, while another JLL team of Mitch Konsker, Ben Bass, Thomas Swartz and Greg Wang negotiated on behalf of ZG Capital Partners.

Genius AI arrived at the freshly renovated and repositioned 838 Broadway in 2024, taking 13,619 square feet across the second floor. Originally conceived as a spa- and salon-booking startup, the firm has had a repositioning of its own, transforming into an artificial intelligence platform for small businesses.

Sipala told Commercial Observer that he began working with the company three years ago, when he helped them relocate from a small SoHo loft to 838 Broadway.

“Today they occupy multiple floors, backed by strong momentum and a raise,” Sipala said. “Being part of their journey, and helping to shape their real estate strategy at every stage, continues to be a privilege.”

News of Genius AI’s office expansion coincides with the female-founded tech firm’s most recent $44 million fundraising round, which secured it a $1.15 billion unicorn valuation.

“Genius AI exists to bring AI to the part of the economy that doesn’t [sit] behind a screen — businesses built on face-to-face service,” Danielle Cohen-Shohet, CEO and co-founder of Genius AI, said in a statement. “So it’s fitting that our next chapter doubles down on an investment in physical space.”

The office building also hosts the New York City headquarters of hospitality brand Hilton Hotels & Resorts and AI firm Legora. Both firms arrived in 2025, although the latter may have just moved to SL Green Realty’s 11 Madison.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.