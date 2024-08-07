Leases  ·  Office
Spa- and Salon-Booking Startup GlossGenius Takes 14K SF at 836 Broadway

An appointment booking platform focused on changing up the salon and spa business will get a new office aesthetic of its own in Union Square, Commercial Observer has learned.

GlossGenius signed up for 13,619 square feet across the entire third floor of ZG Capital Partners836-838 Broadway, according to broker JLL (JLL).

Asking rents at the six-story building range from $98 to $125 per square foot, according to a spokesperson for JLL. The spokesperson declined to share the length of the lease.

GlossGenius currently lists its address at 579 Broadway, 13 blocks south of its shiny new digs. It’s unclear if the deal is a relocation or a new office for GlossGenius.

Makeup artist-turned-entrepreneur Danielle Cohen-Shohet launched the fintech company in 2015 to help beauty and wellness businesses streamline their booking and payment processes. 

The startup quickly caught investors’ attention and GlossGenius won backing from Bessemer Venture Partners, Imaginary Ventures, Left Lane Capital and L Catterton, according to the company. More than 70,000 businesses now use GlossGenius’ “business-in-a-box” software, according to the company’s website.

JLL brokered both sides of the deal, with Mitchell Konsker, Benjamin Bass, Greg Wang and Thomas Swartz representing ZG Capital, and Joseph Sipala, Hannah Bernstein and Stefanie Rock handling it for GlossGenius.

Recent renovations of the 81,000-square-foot 836-838 Broadway, at the corner of Broadway and East 13th Street, have created “a superior office environment,” Konsker said in a statement. 

ZG Capital’s deal with GlossGenius is the first the landlord has closed since completing the building’s repositioning last year, according to JLL.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.

