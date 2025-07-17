Leases   ·   Office Leases

Hilton Hotels & Resorts Signs 14K-SF Office Lease at 838 Broadway

By July 17, 2025 3:28 pm
reprints
838 Broadway and JLL's Benjamin Bass (top) and Mitch Konsker (bottom).
838 Broadway and JLL's Benjamin Bass (top) and Mitch Konsker (bottom).

Hilton Hotels & Resorts is checking into ZG Capital Partners838 Broadway, Commercial Observer has learned.

The hospitality brand leased 13,619 square feet of office space across the entire sixth floor of the landmarked building, according to landlord broker JLL.

The tenant signed a 10-year lease. Asking rents in the six-story building range between $100 and $130 per square foot, the brokerage said. The broker could not confirm the location or size of Hilton Hotels’ current New York office, but the multinational hospitality company’s headquarters are in Tysons, Va. 

“Ownership’s vision to revitalize 838 Broadway with fresh design elements and modern finishes helped create a first-class office environment for contemporary space users,” JLL’s Mitchell Konsker, who represented the landlord alongside Benjamin Bass, said in a statement.

JLL’s Jeff Groh, Greg Wang, Dan Evans and Thomas Swartz negotiated on behalf of Hilton Hotels & Resorts.

Also in the recently repositioned building, which was renovated by SpectorGroup, is fintech firm GlossGenius, which took 13,619 square feet in August soon after 838 Broadway was reopened.

The redesign of the building, which was built in 1876, harkens back to its original Gilded Age appearance, with updated storefronts along 13th Street, an expanded lobby, and an additional elevator, according to JLL.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

