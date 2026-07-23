AI Firm Legora Takes 98K SF at SL Green’s 11 Madison Avenue

Legora, a company that developed a collaborative artificial intelligence-driven workspace for the legal profession, has signed a new 10-year lease for 98,420 square feet — the entire 11th floor — at SL Green Realty’s 11 Madison Avenue.

This brings the building to 100 percent occupancy.

SL Green was represented by Brian Waterman, Brent Ozarowski and Erik Harris at Newmark. Legora was represented by Justin Haber and Kyle Riker at JLL.

The deal seems to represent a new office for Sweden-based Legora, which opened its New York City headquarters in 27,238 square feet at 838 Broadway last year.

The asking rent was unclear, but the office asking rent at 11 Madison Avenue was $90 per square foot as recently as March.

Legora’s lease brings the total square footage of office leases for SL Green, Manhattan’s largest office landlord, to roughly 1.5 million square feet so far in 2026. The company’s office properties in the borough maintain a pipeline of over 900,000 square feet.

“We are excited to welcome another premier tenant to the already impressive tenant roster at 11 Madison Avenue, which includes Sony, UBS, Jim Beam Brands, WME and Pinterest,” said Steven Durels, executive vice president and director of leasing and real property at SL Green. “This new lease is testament to the building’s status as one of the most prominent properties in the exciting Midtown South neighborhood, and further evidence of the incremental demand that AI and technology tenants are bringing to an already strong leasing market.”

11 Madison Avenue serves as a home base for a number of high-level tech tenants, fitting perfectly into the Flatiron District’s tech-friendly area around Madison Square Park.

In June 2025, Pinterest signed an 83,000-square-foot lease for 11 years for the building’s entire 13th floor for an asking rent of $90 per square foot. Health technology company Tempus AI signed a lease for 39,565 square feet for 10 years in August of that year, and March 2026 saw the AI-driven sales platform Clay sign for 163,095 square feet across the building’s 14th and 16th floors, in a relocation from 111 West 19th Street.

In September 2025, SL Green, along with joint venture partner PGIM Real Estate, sealed a $1.4 billion refinancing for the 30-story building. Wells Fargo was the lead underwriter for the five-year, fixed-rate commercial mortgage-backed securities deal, which also saw participation from JPMorganChase, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Bank of Montreal.

Legora did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.