Agentic AI Startup Uniti Draws More Clients Amid $12M Series A

Uniti, an agentic artificial intelligence platform for real estate property managers, is experiencing rapid growth in client demand and funding as proptech companies compete to solve large operators’ everyday workflow challenges.

Founded in February 2024, the Manhattan-based startup has seen demand for its agentic AI services grow across real estate asset classes, including with customers such as Regus, StorQuest, RHP Properties, Storage King USA and others.

The company’s agentic AI layer can run leasing, maintenance, collections, reviews and renewals across voice, email, SMS and chat for operators in self-storage, manufactured housing, multifamily, senior living and flexible workspace.

The company is delivering measurable operational and commercial results, including 214 percent return on investment for one enterprise self-storage operator, according to Uniti. In addition, 94 percent of its pilots converted into long-term customer contracts, with 306 percent net revenue retention as customers expand across additional properties and workflows.

“Commercial real estate runs a trillion dollars of operational labor per year,” said Francesco Decamilli, co-founder and CEO of Uniti. “The way we see it, it’s the same job repeated millions of times, geography by geography, property by property, asset class by asset class. There’s always someone who’s calling about who needs to pay a bill, who needs to file a maintenance request. Property teams work 9 to 5 and customers show up 24/7. For the first time, AI agents are genuinely good enough not to just answer, but to complete workflows end to end, even to transact. They can do the work itself — taking a payment, signing a lease or resolving a maintenance ticket.

“So what we’re setting out to build is a unique agentic layer for real estate that works across the entire cycle of the tenant experience.”

The Uniti platform integrates with 15 property management systems and uses large language models to localize language for different verticals, aiming to reduce manual workflows and target labor budgets rather than IT budgets, Decamilli explained.

“There’s a huge difference between a good waiting time and no waiting time,” said Wenxuan Fan, manager of data intelligence and strategy at StorQuest, which operates more than 260 storage facilities. “That’s really something AI can do that’s very hard to replicate without AI. When it comes to AI voice agents, there’s competition in the market. From our experience, we really try to value partnership. We’re investing in the relationship, not just in the product as it is today, but for its potential as well.”

Norm Shore, vice president of operations at StorQuest, added: “Depending on the size and cost of that unit, you could be looking at anywhere between $2,000 and $4,000 in value for that customer. Losing a customer because you didn’t get to them in time, that’s too costly to let happen.”

Uniti’s growth has attracted investors as well. Last week, the company announced that Pathlight had led a $12 million Series A round, with participation from MetaProp and existing investors Prudence, Flex Capital and Alate. In addition, individual investors in the round included Romain Huet, head of developer experience at OpenAI; Lenny Rachitsky; and Gokul Rajaram, founding partner at Marathon Management Partners. (Joseph Meyer, chairman of Commercial Observer owner Observer Media, is also a previous investor.)

“Real estate is one of the world’s largest and most operationally complex industries, and it has been waiting for infrastructure built around how operators actually work,” Mahdi Raza, general partner at Pathlight, said in a statement. “Uniti has built the agentic layer that runs the full operation, not just a single workflow, across every vertical that matters.”

The Series A followed a $4 million seed round investment in March 2025.

Uniti’s ability to handle the needs of the largest real estate portfolio operators is a key to its customer growth, Brian Cohen, CEO of Storage King USA, said at the time of the Series A announcement.

“We operate hundreds of locations, and the standard we hold ourselves to doesn’t change whether we’re at location one or location 100,” said Cohen. “Uniti’s AI agents now handle 100 percent of our inbound calls across all our locations. The team that used to manage that volume is now focused on the work that drives the business. The ROI has been undeniable.”

Philip Russo can be reached at prusso@commercialobserver.com.