Swedish AI Company Legora Leases NYC HQ at 838 Broadway

Swedish AI company Legora is set to open its New York City headquarters near Manhattan’s Union Square.

Legora, which provides an AI-powered platform for lawyers, has signed a five-year lease for 27,238 square feet on the entire fourth and fifth floors of ZG Capital Partners’ 838 Broadway, landlord broker JLL announced Tuesday. Asking rent was $110 per square foot.

The deal represents Legora’s first office in New York City and second overall in the U.S., after being founded in 2023 and growing its customer base to serve clients in 50 markets, JLL said. The AI firm has other offices in Stockholm, London, Denver and Sydney.

“Demand for our product is accelerating at a pace none of us have seen before,” Patrick Forquer, senior vice president of global revenue at Legora, said in a statement. “Legal professionals across the globe are adopting AI into their work at an unprecedented rate and establishing our new New York headquarters at 838 Broadway positions us at the center of that momentum.

“The building is modern, efficient and built for the type of collaborative, high-velocity work our team delivers every day,” Forquer added. “Its location gives us direct access to the customers, innovators and talent driving the next era of legal technology.”

Current Real Estate Advisors’ Adam Henick brokered the deal for the tenant, while JLL’s Mitchell Konsker, Benjamin Bass, Gregory Wang and Thomas Swartz represented the landlord.

“Legora is scaling at an extraordinary pace, and it was critical to find a headquarters-quality environment that matched that trajectory,” Henick said in a statement. “838 Broadway offered the rare combination of furnished, high-end full floors, a best-in-class renovation and an unbeatable Union Square location. It’s an ideal landing spot for a team building the future of legal AI.”

JLL’s Konsker added that ZG Capital Partners’ recent repositioning of the six-story office building between East 12th and East 13th streets — which included a brand-new lobby and upgraded building systems — has “driven tremendous momentum” on the leasing front.

“We experienced overwhelming interest from the most forward-thinking companies,” James Tamborlane, a partner at ZG Capital Partners, said in a statement to Commercial Observer. “It’s a clear reminder that New York — and particularly Union Square — remains a magnet for top-tier talent. This deal reaffirms that when you deliver a thoughtful, best-in-class product with meticulous attention to detail, the market recognizes it.”

Other office tenants at the Union Square building include Hilton Hotels & Resorts and appointment booking platform GlossGenius.

