United Parcel Service (UPS) has inked a 3,900-square-foot deal at 149 West 36th Street in Midtown South for the UPS Store.

The shipping, printing and business services retailer signed a 10-year lease at the Frangene Company-owned building, located between Broadway and Seventh Avenue, according to a Wednesday announcement from landlord broker Lee & Associates NYC.

The location comprises 2,000 square feet on the ground floor and another 1,900 square feet on the basement level, Lee said. The space technically sits alongside the 149 West 36th Street building, at 147 West 36th Street, but the two buildings were previously combined, according to Lee. No. 147 formerly hosted women’s clothing store Fashion Terminal.

The landlord was represented in the transaction by Lee’s Todd Korren and Noah Caspi. Kenneth Kronstadt of Newmark represented UPS. The asking rent was not disclosed, but the average starting retail rent in the Garment District was $100.42 in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to data from the Garment District Alliance.

UPS expects to occupy the new space in May. The new lease represents a relocation for the retailer from a “nearby” Midtown South location, according to Lee. It was not immediately clear which location the store will be vacating, but the company currently operates a UPS Store location down the street at 121 West 36th Street.

“The UPS Store’s decision to expand and remain in the neighborhood speaks to the strength of the Garment District as a dynamic, mixed-use destination with a built-in customer base spanning office workers, residents and visitors,” Lee’s Korren said in a statement.

Family-owned textile importer Liba Fabrics also moved to 149 West 36th Street in June of last year, to a full-floor, 4,000-square-foot office on the ninth floor, Commercial Observer previously reported.

Newmark’s Kronstadt did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.