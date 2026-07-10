An 865,000-square-foot tower along Bryant Park is looking for a new owner.

The office tower at 10 Bryant Park, also known as HSBC Tower, is seeking more than $800 million, sources familiar with the plans told Bloomberg. Newmark’s prolific deal-making team, made up of Adam Spies, Adam Doneger and Avery Silverstein, has been tapped to represent the landlord, Tel Aviv-based Property & Building Corporation (PBC). Newmark’s Spies declined to comment on the reported plan.

Innovo Property Group previously attempted to purchase 10 Bryant Park for $855 million in 2021, but the deal faced roadblocks in 2022.

The 30-story tower, located at 452 Fifth Avenue on the southwest corner of West 40th Street, resides in an especially in-demand Midtown market. Amazon inked a massive 330,000-square-foot deal there in April of last year, two months before gym brand Life Time leased space for a 52,000-square-foot fitness club across four floors.

Just this past May, PBC secured a $165 per square foot deal with law firm Baker McKenzie to expand its offices there to 121,833 square feet.

The circa-1980s tower was recently renovated, according to reports, and features a new lobby.

PBC, a subsidiary of Discount Investment Corporation, is one of Israel’s largest real estate companies. The landlord acquired 10 Bryant Park in 2010 for $330 million. The seller, HSBC Bank USA, continued to lease offices there, but relocated in 2022 to Tishman Speyer’s the Spiral in Hudson Yards.

PBC and Discount Investment Corporation could not be immediately reached for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.