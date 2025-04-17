Amazon Inks Massive 330K-SF Lease at 10 Bryant Park

Amazon (AMZN)’s long-rumored massive Midtown office lease has been finalized.

The tech giant has taken 330,000 square feet at the Property & Building Corporation (PCB)-owned 10 Bryant Park, according to The Real Deal, which first reported the lease.

The 15-year lease will run Amazon $29.5 million per year in rent for the first five years, going up to $32.2 million per year after that and eventually hitting $34.8 million, according to TRD, citing a Tel Aviv Stock Exchange filing.

Amazon and PBC did not respond to requests for comment. JLL (JLL), which serves as the exclusive leasing agent for 10 Bryant Park, also did not respond to a request for comment.

Amazon will be taking space that was formerly the home of HSBC, which previously anchored the 30-story office tower until the bank left for Tishman Speyer’s The Spiral last year.

The e-commerce giant will be occupying the third through 11th floors of 10 Bryant Park, also known as 452 Fifth Avenue. Its new office is adjacent to the Lord & Taylor building, which Amazon acquired for $1.2 billion in 2020 and which serves as its Manhattan headquarters.

It had been rumored for a while that Amazon would be taking that space. The New York Post reported in October that Amazon and PCB were in negotiations about it.

PCB acquired 10 Bryant Park from HSBC in 2010 for $330 million, TRD reported. It then listed the building for sale in 2021 but nothing came of it. PCB refinanced its debt and renovated the building instead, spending about $100 million on the updates.

Other tenants at 10 Bryant Park include Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis, private equity firm 17Capital, and investment firm Brighton Park Capital.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.