HSBC Bank Signs for 265K SF for New HQ at The Spiral in Hudson Yards

HSBC Bank will move its U.S. headquarters to Tishman Speyer’s 66 Hudson Boulevard, also known as The Spiral, upon the building’s completion.

The financial institution will lease 265,000 square feet on three floors of the 65-story office tower for a term of 20 years, where it will get access to twin-tiered terrace views of Manhattan’s waterfront looking north. HSBC plans to move into the building by January 2024, according to a release.

The 2.8 million-square-foot office tower, designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, is now 70 percent pre-leased.

“As we embark on the next chapter of HSBC in the U.S., we believe it is the right time to relocate our hybrid workforce to a headquarters designed for the future,” Michael Roberts, CEO of HSBC for the Americas, said in a statement. “This new space demonstrates our commitment to the U.S. and is an investment in strengthening our employee and customer experience while also bringing us closer to our net zero objectives.”

The design of the building has incorporated aspects that will help lure office workers back to their desks as COVID-19 continues to be treated as endemic rather than a pandemic, according to the developers.

“The Spiral delivers a new level of human-centric design and programming at a moment when companies are making their workforces’ health and well-being a priority,” Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer said in a statement. “While our future customers at The Spiral represent a wide range of industries, their commitment to the building demonstrates their acute understanding of what their people need to innovate and thrive at work.”

The building is LEED Gold-certified, which Tishman Speyer expects could reduce the bank’s energy consumption by 60 percent, and offers recycling and composting services. The space features podium floors and double-height ceilings spanning half of the 29th and 30th floors.

HSBC was represented by Peter Riguardi, Matt Astrachan, Ken Siegel, Mitch Konsker and Will McGarry with JLL, while Tishman Speyer was represented by its in-house leasing team. Asking rents were not immediately disclosed.

“The design of this property creates a destination with unparalleled appeal to employees,” Astrachan said in a statement. “As The Spiral continues to attract leading firms seeking the type of extraordinary space demanded by today’s corporate leaders, we are thrilled to have been able to work with two world-class companies to bring this deal to fruition.”

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.