New York’s Sant Ambroeus Restaurant to Open in Miami Beach

New York’s Italian Sant Ambroeus restaurant concept will make its Miami Beach debut at the The Fifth Miami Beach office development.

The 7,000-square-foot Italian restaurant is slated to open in late 2025 on the ground floor of the 62,202-square-foot building at 944 Fifth Street.

The location will mark Sant Ambroeus’ eighth full-service restaurant and its second in Florida. The upscale concept by Gherardo Guarducci’s SA Hospitality Group operates four restaurants and three stand-alone coffee bars in New York City. A Palm Beach location opened in 2016.

The Fifth Miami Beach, now under construction, will be the first office development built in the swanky South of Fifth district in decades. Developers Sumaida + Khurana and Bizzi + Bilgili secured a $47.25 million construction loan from Cain International last year.

Since the pandemic, the neighborhood has attracted a slew of high-profile restaurants, many of them from New York, including Carbone and Catch.

SA Hospitality Group, too, has expanded in Florida, opening its other concept Felice in Brickell just last week and another in West Palm Beach last year.

In the latest Miami Beach lease, The Corcoran Group’s Cyril Bijaoui and Noa Figari represented SA Hospitality Group, while Aaron Butler of Avenue Real Estate Partners represented The Fifth’s ownership group.

