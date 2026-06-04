British Fragrance Brand Jo Malone to Open at 200 East 75th Street

Something smells sweet on East 75th Street.

Iconic British fragrance and lifestyle brand Jo Malone London has signed a lease to open a new Upper East Side store at 200 East 75th Street, Commercial Observer has learned. The retail component of the 18-story luxury condominium building was recently purchased by Pivot Real Estate Partners.

Jo Malone will take over the 1,300-square-foot ground-floor retail space at the property, which was previously owned by private equity firm EJS Group. EJS announced Thursday that the building’s retail portion was sold to Pivot for $3.35 million, while EJS will hold on to the rest of the luxury condo building.

Almost immediately following the sale, Pivot found a tenant to rent the space, according to EJS.

“We saw 200 East 75th Street as a rare opportunity to own a high-quality retail space at the base of a standout new development in the heart of the Upper East Side,” Ben Shapiro, founder and managing partner at Pivot, said in a statement. “With its corner location, established neighborhood setting, and elegant residential context, the property is well suited for Jo Malone London, and we’re excited to see the store open.”

Jo Malone has several other Manhattan stores, including locations at 124 Prince Street in SoHo, 20 Hudson Yards in Hudson Yards, and The Shops at Columbus Circle. It will open its new Upper East Side spot in the fall. The brand is best known for its perfumes, colognes, home scents and bath products.

Mike O’Neill and Jason Greenstone from Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in this transaction. It’s unclear who brokered the deal for Pivot.

The length of the lease and the asking rent were not disclosed. The average asking rent for retail space along the nearby Upper East Side retail corridor on Third Avenue from East 60th to East 72nd streets was $242 per square foot during the first quarter of 2026, according to CBRE data.

Spokespeople for C&W and Jo Malone London did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“We’re very excited about what this retail sale and Jo Malone London mean for 200 East 75th Street,” Ted Segal, founder and CEO of EJS Group, said in a statement. “We always saw the ground-floor space as an extension of the residential experience we wanted to create at the building. Jo Malone London feels like a natural fit for the project.”

Located at the corner of Third Avenue and East 75th Street, 200 East 75th Street is a Beyer Blinder Belle Architects-designed residential building featuring 35 units. It features a range of amenities, including a landscaped rooftop terrace, a communal parlor for social gatherings, a movie lounge with cinema-style seating, and a billiards room.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.