The condominiums at 200 East 75th Street will soon welcome residents home to units that offer a warm and luxurious vibe, almost like what you’d find stepping into an Italian villa. What else would you expect when the kitchen marble comes from the same quarry as Michelangelo’s “David”?

Slated for completion by the end of the summer — assuming everything stays on track — the 18-story, 36-unit condominium is being developed by EJS Group and, at the time of publication, was 81 percent sold.

From the outside, homeowners are greeted by a limestone, brick and glazed terracotta facade complemented by arching windows, jewel boxes and Juliet balconies on some residences.

“We think it really creates something special, a little bit modernized, but very much in the context of the traditional Upper East Side,” said Ted Segal, president of EJS. “If you look at the traditional co-op buildings along Park Avenue, they are not super tall towers, and they typically have those handsome brick arrays. And we wanted to do that, but with the benefit of delivering this at a much later point than when those were built, and implementing those terracotta features and giving it some additional highlight that those [older] buildings were missing.”

ESJ and its collaborators — Beyer Blinder Belle Architects for the exterior and yellow house architects for the interior — wanted to create a building that felt timeless within the Upper East Side neighborhood, but not stuck in the past.

“Something that distinguishes us from those old-line co-ops, and is a relatively rare feature across New York real estate, is we have a porte-cochère … a motor court that you can drive in and pull out of, that can fit two vehicles, and will have a stately gate when it’s not in use,” Segal said. “That is an amenity that really resonates with our buyer pool.”

And the developers are going to want to do everything they can to make those potential buyers happy, especially considering the price tags. Homes range from $3 million to almost $12 million, depending on the bedroom count, which ranges from two to four, and if the buyer wants a penthouse.

The best part of the units is the full bathroom in each, which features a walk-in shower and a deep soaking white Kohler tub situated under an archway. If heaven has a bathroom, it looks like this.

Other amenities coming to 200 East 75th Street include a fully equipped gym with an attached infrared sauna, two private club spaces, a courtyard garden, a rooftop terrace with grilling stations, a children’s playroom, a teen hangout lounge and a recording studio for music and podcasts, as well as a multi-sport simulator room.

“We wanted to deliver a building that was for New Yorkers, that felt like it was a fixture in the community,” Segal said. “There are a lot of people from the neighborhood relocating here and moving from Downtown to Uptown. We have some empty-nest buyers as well, and second home buyers — all of whom, again, are drawn to the great features of this neighborhood and the boutique nature of the building.”