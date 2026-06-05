Finance   ·   Construction Financing

Dwight Capital Lends $66M of HUD Debt on Texas Luxury Apartments Project

By June 5, 2026 11:28 am
reprints
Dwight Capital's Brandon Baksh (top) and Tommy Ng (center), Martin Inderman Development's Austin Martin, and a rendering of The Lariat at Abilene development in Abilene, Texas.
Dwight Capital's Brandon Baksh (top) and Tommy Ng (center), Martin Inderman Development's Austin Martin, and a rendering of The Lariat at Abilene development in Abilene, Texas. PHOTOS: Courtesy Dwight Capital; Courtesy Martin Inderman Development; RENDERING: Courtesy Dwight Capital

Martin Inderman Development has landed $66 million of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)-backed debt to develop a luxury multifamily project in central Texas, Commercial Observer has learned.

Dwight Capital closed the HUD 221(d)(4) construction loan for 312-unit The Lariat at Abilene development in Abilene, Texas. The loan was originated by Dwight’s Brandon Baksh and Tommy Ng.

SEE ALSO: Karney Snags $34M Industrial Refi in Southern California

Located on 13 acres along McKinley Drive, The Lariat at Abilene property will consist of 13 three-story garden-style apartment buildings with 186 one-bedroom apartments and 126 two-bedroom units. Community amenities include a fitness center, a pickleball court, outdoor grilling area, a swimming pool, electric vehicle charging stations, a dog park and walking trails.

The Lariat at Abilene development will be in a high-growth Abilene market with major employers that include Blue Cross Blue Shield and Dyess Air Force Base along with Class A multifamily vacancy rates of just 2.3 percent, according to Dwight. 

Lubbock, Texas-based Martin Inderman Development also secured a $53 million HUD 221(d)(4) construction loan from Dwight in October 2025 on a planned 312-unit multifamily development in Amarillo, Texas, CO previously reported

Martin Inderman Development did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

Brandon Baksh, Tommy Ng, Dwight Capital, Martin Inderman Development
Matt Stewart of JLL Capital Markets and a warehouse interior.
Industrial · Finance
California

Karney Snags $34M Industrial Refi in Southern California

By Greg Cornfield
Olmstead Properties's Steve Marvin and 19 West 44th Street.
Office · Finance
New York City

Olmstead Buys 19 West 44th Street From Savanna at a 45% Haircut

By Andrew Coen
JLL Capital Markets's Geoff Goldstein (top), Steven Klein (center) and Michael Shmuely, and 100 Jane Street.
Residential · Finance
New York City

JLL Real Estate Capital Provides $70M for West Village Multifamily Refi

By Brian Pascus