Finance   ·   Construction Financing

Dwight Capital Supplies $53M Construction Loan for Texas Apartments

By October 16, 2025 12:29 pm
reprints
Dwight Capital's Brandon Baksh and a rendering for The Lariat multifamily development in Amarillo, Texas.
Dwight Capital's Brandon Baksh and a rendering for The Lariat multifamily development in Amarillo, Texas. PHOTO AND RENDERING: Courtesy Dwight Capital

Texas developer Martin Inderman Development has secured $53 million of construction financing backed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to build a multifamily project in the Texas Panhandle, Commercial Observer has learned.

Dwight Capital closed the HUD 221(d)(4) loan for the developer’s planned 312-unit development in Amarillo, Texas, known as the Lariat. The deal was originated by Brandon Baksh and Tommy Ng. .

SEE ALSO: Resident Group Lands $114M HUD Refi for Luxe Miami Rental Building

“We’re excited to close another multifamily construction loan, continuing our commitment to supporting growth across Texas and beyond,” Baksh, partner at Dwight, said in a statement. “Our team remains active and eager to finance more multifamily developments throughout Texas and in other expanding markets.”

The Lariat will consist of one- and two-bedroom apartments in 13 three-story buildings with six garages on a 13.5 acre-site. Community amenities will include a clubhouse, a pool, electric vehicle charging stations, pickleball courts and a dog park.

Officials at Martin Inderman Development did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

Brandon Baksh, Tommy Ng, Dwight Capital, Martin Inderman Development
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner and Metro Edgewater, Miami.
Residential · Finance
Florida

Resident Group Lands $114M HUD Refi for Luxe Miami Rental Building

By Julia Echikson
TerraCRG's Dan Marks and looking over the borough of Brooklyn.
Industry · Finance
New York City

Brooklyn CRE Sales, Dollar Volume Steady in Q3: Report

By Brian Pascus
JLL's Timothy Joyce (top), Trey Morsbach (center), and Matt Maksymec (bottom), and NorthPark Center, a 1.9 million-square-foot regional shopping center in Dallas.
Retail · Finance
Texas

Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Provide $1.2B CMBS Loan on Dallas Mall

By Brian Pascus