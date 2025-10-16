Dwight Capital Supplies $53M Construction Loan for Texas Apartments

Texas developer Martin Inderman Development has secured $53 million of construction financing backed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to build a multifamily project in the Texas Panhandle, Commercial Observer has learned.

Dwight Capital closed the HUD 221(d)(4) loan for the developer’s planned 312-unit development in Amarillo, Texas, known as the Lariat. The deal was originated by Brandon Baksh and Tommy Ng. .

“We’re excited to close another multifamily construction loan, continuing our commitment to supporting growth across Texas and beyond,” Baksh, partner at Dwight, said in a statement. “Our team remains active and eager to finance more multifamily developments throughout Texas and in other expanding markets.”

The Lariat will consist of one- and two-bedroom apartments in 13 three-story buildings with six garages on a 13.5 acre-site. Community amenities will include a clubhouse, a pool, electric vehicle charging stations, pickleball courts and a dog park.

Officials at Martin Inderman Development did not immediately return a request for comment.

