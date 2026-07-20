Finance   ·   Construction Financing

Madison Realty Capital, Cottonwood Group Provide $211M Construction Loan in N.J.

Somerset Development’s LIDO Asbury Park is expected to finish construction in 2028

By July 20, 2026 3:29 pm
reprints
Madison Realty Capital's Josh Zegen (top), Cottonwood Group CEO Alexander Shing, and a rendering of LIDO Asbury Park.
Madison Realty Capital's Josh Zegen (top), Cottonwood Group's Alexander Shing, and a rendering of LIDO Asbury Park. PHOTOS: Courtesy Madison Realty Capital; Courtesy Cottonwood Group; RENDERING: Mr. P Studios

Somerset Development has secured $211 million in construction financing to build LIDO Asbury Park, an eight-story, 112-unit luxury condominium on the oceanfront of Asbury Park, N.J., according to a release.

Madison Realty Capital and Cottonwood Group provided the construction debt. No broker was listed on the transaction. 

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“Few sites on the Jersey Shore offer the combination of location, product quality and market demand that LIDO offers,” Josh Zegen, a co-founder and managing principal of Madison Realty Capital, said in a statement.

Located at 1201 Ocean Avenue in Asbury Park, LIDO Asbury Park began launching sales in July 2025 and is expected to finish construction in 2028. The asset will include 50,000 square feet of amenities, including a year-round thermal spa, an oceansided fitness center, an infinity pool with private cabanas, as well as a 27,000-square-foot landscaped sculpture park for residents to peruse. 

“LIDO represents the type of investment opportunity we seek to finance: an exceptional sponsor, a truly irreplaceable location, strong market fundamentals and a best-in-class residential product,” said Mark Green, chief investment officer of Cottonwood Group.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.

1201 Ocean Avenue, Cottonwood Group, Josh Zegen, LIDO Asbury Park, Mark Green, Cottonwood Group, Madison Realty Capital, Somerset Development
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