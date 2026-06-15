National commercial construction firm ARCO Design/Build has signed a 9,771-square-foot lease at Williams Equities’ 470 Park Avenue South, Commercial Observer has learned.

The 15th-floor lease was signed in late March, according to a spokesperson for the landlord. A Colliers team of Andrew Roos, Michael Cohen, Mac Roos, Jessica Verdi and Rachel Kirkham represented Williams Equities, while Cushman & Wakefield’s Jason Kroeger and Pierce Hance negotiated on behalf of ARCO.

The deal’s lease term and asking rent were not disclosed. A report from CBRE found office asking rents in Midtown averaged $84.79 per square foot in March, when ARCO signed its lease.

The 18-story office tower, located on Park Avenue South between East 31st and East 32nd streets, was acquired by Michael Cohen’s Williams Equities in January 2025 for $147.5 million. The landlord has since leased 100,000 square feet of office and retail space, according to a spokesperson, including a 10,500-square-foot deal for marketing firm Dept.

ARCO specializes in design and construction in the industrial sector, as well as self-storage, office and tenant improvement projects. The firm’s New York office, established in 2018 and led by Alex Edgar and Jim Wyatt, is based in White Plains, according to its website.

It is unclear how the firm’s newest Manhattan office will be utilized. A call to ARCO’s White Plains office was not immediately returned.

The firm performs work throughout northern New Jersey, Long Island and up the Interstate 95 corridor to Connecticut. Its past projects include a 585,000-square-foot Bronx logistics center and an Arizona Beverages production and bottling facility in Woodbridge, N.J.

Spokespeople for Colliers and C&W did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.