Ameriprise Financial Renews 38K SF at Durst’s One World Trade Center

Global financial services firm Ameriprise Financial has extended its stay at One World Trade Center, Commercial Observer has learned.

Ameriprise’s 37,704-square-foot office space at the Financial District tower was renewed for another 10-year term with owners the Durst Organization and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The public-private partnership did not disclose the deal’s asking rent, but typical rents in the 3.1 million-square-foot tower range from the mid-$80s to mid-$90s per square foot.

“Ameriprise was one of the first tenants at One World Trade Center,” Jody Durst, president of Durst, said in a statement. “Their recommitment to the building demonstrates One World Trade Center’s continued draw of financial services firms and the strength of the Lower Manhattan office market.”

The company, which was spun off from American Express in 2005, arrived at its 78th-floor perch in 2016, when it relocated from 7 World Trade Center. Finished in 2014, the 1,776-foot One World Trade Center stands as the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere when its 408-foot spire is included in the height. The building is currently 97 percent leased, according to the landlords.

Durst was represented in-house in the new deal by Eric Engelhardt, Karen Rose and Sayo Kamara, as well as by Newmark’s David Falk, Peter Shimkin, Hal Stein, Nathan Kropp and Paige Raisides. Cushman & Wakefield’s Josh Kuriloff, Drew Braver, Heather Thomas and Nicole Estevez represented Ameriprise.

C&W declined to comment, while spokespeople for Ameriprise and Newmark did not respond to requests for comment by press time.

Other recent deals at 1WTC include American fashion and culture publication W Magazine’s lease in May for 12,456 square feet at the tower, as well as digital asset operator LMAX Group’s deal in September for 10,847 square feet.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.