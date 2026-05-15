Core Spaces, the Chicago-based real estate investment firm, developer, and property manager that specializes in student housing and build-to-rent communities, announced this week that it has secured $1.64 billion in capital to close a pure-play student housing investment fund, Core Spaces Fund IV.

The firm noted in a release that the $1.64 billion is among the largest dedicated capital raises ever financed solely for the student housing sector, and that Core Spaces will follow its long-held thesis of investing in development opportunities only at large, flagship public universities. The fund had an initial fundraise target of $1 billion.

“This is a big moment for us, but it reflects how we’ve always thought,” said Marc Lifshin, co-founder and CEO of Core Spaces. “From the start, we saw something others didn’t and pioneered urban infill student housing by placing our communities where students actually live, not miles away.”

Core’s portfolio of student housing has grown exponentially since its 2010 founding, and the firm’s pipeline has increased 65 percent since March 2025.

When CO sat down with Daniel Goldberg, president of Core Spaces, in March 2025, the firm had a portfolio of more than 45,000 student housing beds and 3,000 single-family, build-to-rent homes. Fourteen months later, Core owns more than 74,000 student housing beds, carries a development pipeline of another 53,000 beds, while also owning or managing 3,000 single-family, build-to-rent homes.

Goldberg told CO at the time that Core has 17 different institutional capital partners. He added that the firm has attempted to differentiate itself by raising closed-end funds for discretionary development capital in the student housing sector, mainly through institutional fundraisers with Wall Street firms.

Core Spaces Fund IV secured an 80 percent re-up rate from prior fund investors, which included a diverse base of foreign and domestic institutional and retail clients, according to the firm.

“We value the collaborative partnerships we’ve built with our investors,” said John Wieker, chief investment officer at Core Spaces. “We look forward to continuing to grow together as we seek to execute on our pipeline and advance the next phase of Core’s development and operating platform.”

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.