Avison Young has made two new hires to help lead the brokerage’s retail leasing advisory services in New York City, the firm announced Thursday.

Christian Stanton, who was previously a senior vice president at Alvarez & Marsal Property Solutions (AM-PS), will join Avison Young as a principal and focus on retail leasing across major U.S. markets, according to the firm. Stanton, who also previously held a senior role at Cushman & Wakefield, has represented Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands in major leases during his 18-year career.

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“I’m excited to join Avison Young and be part of the firm’s growing retail platform,” Stanton said in a statement to Commercial Observer. “The collaborative culture and entrepreneurial approach made this a natural next step for me and my clients.”

Meanwhile, Libby Hodes (formerly Miller), also formerly from AM-PS, will join the brokerage as a director focused on retail leasing and tenant representation. Hodes has nine years of experience and also held roles at C&W and Oxford Property Group, where she specialized in retail leasing and site strategy. She has worked on office leases and property acquisitions, too.

Both Stanton and Hodes started in their respective roles on Monday, according to Avison Young.

“New York City remains a top strategic priority for Avison Young, and these hires are a direct reflection of our growth trajectory,” Rory Murphy, a principal and market leader for Avison Young’s New York City office, said in a statement.

“Each of these professionals brings a proven ability to deliver results in a complex and competitive market,” Murphy added. “As we continue to build momentum, expanding our team with experienced, entrepreneurial advisers allows us to better serve clients while scaling our platform for continued success.”

The news follows another recent hire for Avison Young. In February, Alex Woodlief joined the firm as a director for the brokerage’s tri-state investment sales team, specializing in Manhattan’s Midtown and Midtown South submarkets. Prior to Avison Young, Woodlief held senior roles at B6 Real Estate Advisors, the Kaufman Organization and C&W.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.