NYC Administration for Children’s Services Taking 19K SF at 850 Third Avenue

New York City’s child welfare agency will splinter its carpentry shop off to Brooklyn, ahead of its headquarters moving to Manhattan’s 110 William Street next year.

The Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) received the city’s approval Monday to sign a lease for 19,222 square feet on the third floor and parking lot of Salmar Properties and Madison Capital’s 850 Third Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, according to the agency’s presentation to the City Planning Commission.

A spokesperson for the Department of Citywide Administrative Services, which handles leases for city agencies, did not disclose the terms of the deal. However, the city is paying an annual base rent of $18.11 per square foot on the fifth floor for a deal it finalized last month for the Department of Finance, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

The ACS — which has come under fire for alleged widespread racial discrimination and corruption — will move its carpentry shop from 150 William Street in the Financial District to the eight-story industrial building a block from the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal in order to escape Manhattan’s congestion, according to its application. The rest of ACS’ offices will start moving into its new, 640,000-square-foot offices at 110 William starting next year.

ACS’ carpenters, plumbers, metal workers, painters and electricians help maintain 39 ACS locations around the city, according to the agency.

Salmar acquired the 1.1 million-square-foot 850 Third Avenue, also known as Federal Building No. 2, from the city in 2011 for $9.4 million and brought on Madison Capital to manage it.

Since Bed Bath & Beyond shuttered its store at the property last year, it has become a popular choice for city agencies looking for industrial space.

The city’s Human Resources Administration and the Department of Finance have already signed up for space and ACS’ arrival will bring the city’s total footprint in the building to 209,122 square feet.

Spokespeople for Salmar and Madison did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It’s unclear who brokered the deal. Pinnacle Realty’s David Junik, who handles leasing for Madison Capital in the property, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

