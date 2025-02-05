Taiwanese boba tea chain Xing Fu Tang will open a production facility at Liberty Bklyn in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

Xing Fu Tang, which has four stores across Manhattan and Queens, has signed a 10-year lease for 15,085 square feet on the fourth floor of Madison Capital and Salmar Properties’ 850 Third Avenue, according to the landlords. Asking rent was $24 per square foot.

The space, which will be Xing Fu Tang’s first stand-alone factory in the U.S., will be used for the company’s boba tea production, warehousing, storage and distribution to support its retail operations, the landlords said.

“We are excited to welcome Xing Fu Tang to the Liberty Bklyn community as they continue their expansion across the United States,” Ryan Buoye, vice president at Madison Capital, said in a statement. “Liberty Bklyn’s versatile, state-of-the-art infrastructure will allow Xing Fu Tang to build a dynamic production facility that will further enhance operations and power their growth.”

The Buckley Organization’s Casal San Andres brokered the deal for the tenant, while Pinnacle Realty Group’s David Junik, Mark Caso and Daniel Tack represented the landlords.

Spokespeople for Buckley, Pinnacle and Xing Fu Tang did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Xing Fu Tang was founded in Taipei in 2018 and has two other U.S. shops in Houston and Alhambra, Calif., with more outposts planned for this year, Madison Capital and Salmar said.

The chain will move into its new Brooklyn facility in May. In addition to producing its hand-crafted brown sugar boba pearls, it will also sell its boba teas out of the spot and offer guests the opportunity to watch boba being prepared in an “open kitchen setting,” according to the release.

Other tenants of the eight-story Liberty Bklyn include luxury clothing reseller Vestiaire Collective, China-based wig maker Ghair and direct-to-consumer wellness company Care/of.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.