Utopia Bagels Inks 3.5K-SF Lease at 875 Third Avenue

Utopia Bagels has signed a 15-year, 3,512-square-foot lease at 875 Third Avenue, Eyal Ofer’s Global Holdings announced. The bagel shop will occupy space along the Class A office tower’s ground floor and lower concourse.

Additionally, juice bar Essex Squeeze is opening up a location at 875 Third Avenue after inking a 10-year, 1,326-square-foot deal, Global said. This will be Essex Squeeze’s sixth New York City location.

The asking rents on both deals were not disclosed, however the average asking rent for Manhattan’s retail corridors in the second quarter of 2025 was $670 per square foot, according to CBRE data.

“Our goal has always been to curate the best in-workplace experiences and to deliver retail that not only serves the needs of our office tenants, but also draws in New Yorkers from across the neighborhood,” Craig Panzirer, the senior vice president and director of leasing at Global Holdings, said in a statement. “Utopia Bagels and Essex Squeeze join a list of beloved local brands at 875 Third and will bring an energy, authenticity and all-day appeal to the tower that further differentiates its standing in Midtown East.”

Frank Reiser of Tungsten Property represented Global in both deals. Jeff Winick of RTL represented Utopia Bagels, while Tungsten’s Reiser and Diego Rojas represented Essex Squeeze. The brokers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Corporate tenants at 875 Third Avenue — a 29-story office tower on the corner of 53rd Street — include financial planner Aetos Capital, law firm Connell Foley and law firm Troutman Pepper Locke.

