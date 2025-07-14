Nonprofit Conference Board Takes 30K SF at 875 Third Avenue

The Conference Board is moving its New York City office a block north in Midtown East.

The global nonprofit, a member-driven think tank that provides business insights to industry executives, has signed a 20-year lease for 30,171 square feet on the entire ninth floor of Global Holdings Management Group’s 875 Third Avenue, according to a Monday announcement.

The deal represents a short relocation for The Conference Board, which lists its current New York headquarters at Rudin’s 845 Third Avenue just down the street, according to its website.

The Conference Board, which was founded in 1916, moved into 45,000 square feet at 845 Third Avenue as far back as 1963, The New York Times reported at the time.

“The Conference Board’s long-term commitment underscores continued demand from mission-driven, globally respected organizations for top-tier, well-located office space with strong ownership and high-quality infrastructure,” Craig Panzirer, senior vice president and director of leasing at Global Holdings, said in a statement.

“875 Third Avenue offers the stability, flexibility and top-tier amenities that today’s leading institutions are searching for to support their people and their mission over the long term,” Panzirer added.

The nonprofit is set to move to its new building on the corner of Third Avenue and East 52nd Street in March 2026, according to Crain’s New York Business, which first reported the news. Asking rent was $78 per square foot, Crain’s reported.

Savills’ Erik Schmall, Scott Weiss and Allyson Bowen brokered the deal for the tenant, while Global Holdings’ Panzirer and Alex Radmin represented the landlord in-house along with JLL’s Paul Glickman, Diana Biasotti, Kristen Morgan and Harrison Potter.

Savills declined to comment, while spokespeople for The Conference Board and JLL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Conference Board, which has more than 1,000 members across 60 countries, serves its members by “producing data, research and thought leadership on the economy, public policy and workforce trends,” according to the announcement.

The nonprofit will join several other tenants at the recently upgraded 875 Third Avenue, including the New York Compensation Insurance Rating Board, law firms Kaufman Borgeest & Ryan and Epstein Becker & Green, alternative investment firm Cerberus Capital Management, credit manager CIFC Asset Management, and Deutsche Bank’s asset management spinoff DWS Group.

The Midtown East building also features a lower-level food court with dining options including Starbucks, Atto Sushi, Chopt, Dunkin Donuts and Cafe Attou.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.