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Industrious to Open Three More Locations in Manhattan

By March 19, 2026 12:35 pm
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An Industrious location and Industrious President Gentry Long.
An Industrious location and Industrious President Gentry Long. PHOTOS: Courtesy Industrious

Days after announcing it would hit the mark of 291,600 square feet at Kato International’s Tower 49, coworking and flex space provider Industrious is keeping its foot on the gas, Commercial Observer has learned.

Industrious has three new Manhattan locations in the works, leading with a 43,000-square-foot partnership deal with Meadow Partners at 110 East 42nd Street in Midtown East, where it will open a coworking spot with 260 seats by August, the company announced Thursday.

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“New York has consistently been one of the highest-performing markets in the world for Industrious,” Natalie Levine, director of real estate at Industrious, said in a statement to CO. 

“What we see is that people want to work close to where their day is already happening — near their gym, their favorite lunch spot, or the neighborhood they already spend time in,” Levine added. “The ability to easily meet teammates or connect with clients across the city makes that even more powerful. That’s why neighborhood presence matters so much, and why we continue to grow our footprint in New York.”

Meanwhile, at Centaur Properties609 Greenwich Street, the firm will open its first hospitality-focused offshoot Indy by Industrious West Village, which will span 33,000 square feet with capacity for 338 people. The location is scheduled to open in September.

Industrious will create another 24,500-square-foot location with 202 total office seats at HRC Corporation’s 156 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan’s Flatiron District. Industrious’ space in that building, also known as the Presbyterian Building, will open in July, according to the flex office provider.

Industrious is also expanding at one of its existing Manhattan locations in NoMad. At J.P. Morgan Investment Management’s 776 Avenue of the Americas, Industrious plans to grow by 24,000 square feet to a total of 49,000 square feet, citing strong performance at the property. That location will see an additional 332 seats.

Meadow Partners, Centaur Properties, HRC and J.P. Morgan Investment Management did not immediately respond to  requests for comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

110 East 42nd Street, 156 Fifth Avenue, 609 Greenwich Street, 776 Avenue of the Americas, Natalie Levine, Centaur Properties, HRC Corporation, Industrious, J.P. Morgan Investment Management, Meadow Partners
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