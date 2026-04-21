The Russian School of Mathematics is opening a seventh New York City location and its second spot in Park Slope, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

The after-school tutoring organization with dozens of locations nationwide — mostly in California — signed a lease for 3,455 square feet at 120 Fifth Avenue, a retail and residential property in Brooklyn developed by William Macklowe Company and GreenBarn Investment Group, according to landlord broker Ripco Real Estate.

The asking rent for the property, also known as Paseo on Fifth, and the length of the lease were not disclosed, but the average real-time retail asking rent for Park Slope is $69.41 per square foot, according to CoStar data.

“Paseo on Fifth continues to attract high-quality, community-oriented tenants,” Jason Pennington, executive vice president at Ripco who represented the landlord, said in a statement. “This lease underscores the strong demand for thoughtfully designed, mixed-use environments that integrate essential services with everyday convenience. As neighborhoods like Park Slope evolve, we’re seeing increased interest from operators that not only serve local needs, but also contribute meaningfully to the fabric of the community.”

Endurance Real Estate Advisors’ Gregory Gang and Sergio Turaev negotiated on behalf of the Russian School of Mathematics, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We envisioned Paseo on Fifth as more than just a residential development. It’s a place where retail, community and everyday life intersect in a meaningful way,” Billy Macklowe, CEO of William Macklowe Company, said in a statement. “The addition of the Russian School of Mathematics reflects our commitment to curating a tenant mix that not only serves local residents, but also enhances the neighborhood by bringing high-quality educational and community-driven uses into the heart of Park Slope.”

The landlords already completed a 25,000-square-foot lease with bargain supermarket Lidl at Paseo on Fifth, according to the landlords, as well as a 15,599-square-foot deal for Planet Fitness announced in December 2025.

The residential development was completed in 2025 and has 180 units of housing that include 45 affordable apartments.

With a total of 62,000 square feet of retail space in the development, some smaller tenants include a CVS and Wells Fargo bank branch, according to the project’s website.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.