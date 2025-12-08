Leases   ·   Retail

Planet Fitness Coming to Brooklyn’s Paseo on Fifth

By December 8, 2025 2:08 pm
reprints
William Macklowe and workout equipment inside a Planet Fitness club.
William Macklowe and workout equipment inside a Planet Fitness club. PHOTOS: Emily Assiran/for Commercial Observer; Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Planet Fitness has signed a 10-year lease for 15,599 square feet at 50 Paseo Place as part of the Paseo on Fifth development in Park Slope, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

Jason Pennington, Alex Beard and Ben Weiner from Ripco Real Estate represented the developers, William Macklowe Company and GreenBarn Investment Group. Dean Rosenzweig, Chris Betting and Jeremy Scholder of CBRE, working with Lauren Dressler of Oak Place Partners, represented Planet Fitness.

The length of the lease and the asking rent were unavailable. Retail spaces in Park Slope have recently been listed for $75 to $98 per square foot on LoopNet

As Commercial Observer previously reported, Paseo on Fifth consists of two residential buildings — at 50 and 55 Paseo Place — at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Sterling Place. The buildings, connected by a pedestrian walkway called the Paseo, house 180 residential units, 45 of them affordable. The project was designed by SLCE Architects, with interiors by Durukan Design. 

Other retail tenants at Paseo on Fifth include a CVS Pharmacy that is already open, and the soon-to-open Lidl Supermarket and Wells Fargo bank.

This new Planet Fitness, which is set to open in early spring, marks the chain’s 14th location in Brooklyn. The company also has new locations in the works for Staten Island and the Bronx.

The Paseo on Fifth developers also announced the signing of a 1,362-square-foot retail lease for MD Hyperbaric, which says it offers medical-grade hyperbaric oxygen therapy services, and will be located on Baltic Street near Gregory Place. 

Ripco’s Pennington, Beard and Weiner represented the developers. Peter Levine of Charter Realty represented MD Hyperbaric.

“We are thrilled to see the two buildings of Paseo on Fifth growing into a thriving community, with the kind of retail and health and wellness opportunities New Yorkers are seeking,” William Macklowe, CEO of William Macklowe Company, said in an announcement. “For residents and the wider Park Slope community, these services complement the grocery, pharmacy and bank in the complex and all the independent retail and restaurants along Brooklyn’s vibrant Fifth Avenue.”

50 Paseo Place recently celebrated full lease-up. 

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.

50 Paseo Place, 55 Paseo Place, Alex Beard, Ben Weiner, Chris Betting, CVS Pharmacy, Dean Rosenzweig, Jason Pennington, Jeremy Scholder, Lauren Dressler, Lidl Supermarket, MD Hyperbaric, Paseo on Fifth, Peter Levine, Planet Fitness, William Macklowe, CBRE, Charter Realty, Durukan Design, GreenBarn Investment Group, Oak Place Partners, Ripco Real Estate, SLCE Architects, Wells Fargo, William Macklowe Company
