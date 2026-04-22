Finance   ·   Refinance

Bain Capital, Smith Hill Lend $94M on Rebranded Tampa Hotel

By April 22, 2026 3:52 pm
reprints
Newmark's Jordan Roeschalub (top) and Nick Scribani, and the Hotel Cala in Tampa, Fla.
Newmark's Jordan Roeschalub (top) and Nick Scribani, and the Hotel Cala in Tampa, Fla. PHOTOS: Courtesy Newmark

A joint venture between Newbond Holdings and Apollo has landed a $94.36 million loan to refinance a rebranded hotel in Downtown Tampa, Fla, Commercial Observer has learned.

Bain Capital and Smith Hill Capital provided the loan Hotel Cala, a 281-key property that Newbond in partnership with investment funds managed by an affiliate of Apollo acquired in late 2022. The seven-story building, which was previously known as the Hotel Tampa Riverwalk, is undergoing renovations to rebrand it under the Curio Collection brand with new amenities snd upgraded meeting spaces. 

SEE ALSO: PCCP Provides $130M Construction Loan for Mott Haven Mixed-Use Project

Newmark negotiated the debt with a team consisting of Jordan Roeschlaub, Nick Scribani, Ricky Braha, Tyler Dumon and Tate Keir.

Located at 200 North Ashley Drive along the 2.6-mile Tampa Riverwalk, Hotel Cala is situated a half a mile from the Tampa Convention Center and less than a mile from Benchmark International Arena, home of the National Hockey League’s Tampa Bay Lightning

Bain Capital, Smith Hill Capital, Newbond Holdings and Apollo did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.  

Jordan Roeschlaub, Nick Scribani, Ricky Braha, Tate Keir, Tyler Dumon, Bain Capital, Newbond Holdings, Newmark, Smith Hill Capital
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