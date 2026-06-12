Dwight Capital Refis Missouri Apartments With $36M HUD Loan

Pollard Properties has landed $36 million of agency-backed debt to refinance a newly developed multifamily community in a Missouri suburb an hour west of St. Louis, Commercial Observer has learned.

Dwight Capital the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development 223(f) refi for Pollard Properties’ 2024-built Vista on the Park property in Wright City, Mo. Jonathan Pomper, managing director at Dwight, originated the HUD transaction, which carries a 35-year loan term.

“Vista on the Park is a thoughtfully developed community, and we are proud to have helped secure a long-term HUD loan that supports the property’s future success,” Pomper said in a statement.

Located just north of Interstate 70 at 100 Parkview Drive, 56 miles west of St. Louis, the 234-unit Vista on the Park consists of one- to three-bedroom apartments options. Community amenities include a walking trail, a dog park and disc golf.

Pomper Properties did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.