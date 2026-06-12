Finance   ·   Acquisition

Wells Fargo Lends $296M on Industrial Portfolio Buy

By June 12, 2026 11:42 am
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CBRE's Tom Traynor (top) and Tom Rugg, and a warehouse under construction.
CBRE's Tom Traynor (top) and Tom Rugg, and a warehouse under construction. PHOTOS: Paul Quitoriano/for Commercial Observer; Jennifer Cappuccio Maher/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images

EQT Real Estate has sealed $296 million of acquisition financing for the purchase of a 20-property industrial portfolio in southern New Jersey and South Florida, Commercial Observer can first report.

Wells Fargo supplied the five-year, floating-rate loan for EQT’s acquisition of the industrial infill assets comprising 2.4 million square feet. 

SEE ALSO: Dwight Capital Refis Missouri Apartments With $36M HUD Loan

The 20-property portfolio is more than 93 percent leased with a diverse mix of nearly 40 tenants, according to CBRE, which negotiated the debt. The addresses of the properties were not disclosed. 

CBRE arranged the transaction with a team consisting of Tom Traynor, Tom Rugg, Steve Roth, Mark Finan, Ryan Kieser and Henry Fenmore.  

“The underlying investment reinforces our focus on well-located, infill industrial assets in supply-constrained markets with sustained tenant demand where we aim to drive value through active asset management and leasing,” Brian Ford, head of debt capital markets at EQT Real Estate, said in a statement. 

Wells Fargo did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

Brian Ford, CBRE, EQT Real Estate, Wells Fargo
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