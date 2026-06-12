Finance   ·   Refinance

QuadReal Property Group Provides $64M Refi for Miss. U. Student Housing

The Vista Starkville, a 309-unit complex that opened in 2019

By June 12, 2026 9:13 am
reprints
The Vista Starkville, Starkville, Miss.
The Vista Starkville, Starkville, Miss. PHOTO: Courtesy JLL

Student Quarters, an Atlanta-based owner and operator with $1.5 billion in student housing assets, has secured $63.75 million to refinance the Vista Starkville, a 309-unit, 820-bed student housing complex near Mississippi State University

QuadReal Property Group provided the three-year, floating-rate loan, while the JLL Capital Markets team of Gregg Shapiro, Mike Brady, Sam Tarter, Christian Johnston, and Conor McCarthy arranged the transaction.

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Shapiro noted in a statement that Vista Starkville sits in an attractive location just west of the university that has generated strong occupancy metrics in recent years. 

“The Vista Starkville represents best-in-class student housing serving one of the Southeast’s most dynamic university markets,” said Shapiro.

Mississippi State University has seen its student enrollment grow 11 percent over the last decade and announced a record-high count of 23,563 for the 2025-2026 school year, according to JLL. 

Located 705 University Drive in Starkville, Miss., the Vista Starkville opened in 2019 and features more than 300 units that range from studios to five-bedroom student apartments. The building currently carries a 97 percent occupancy rate and includes amenities such as an outdoor pool, a fitness lounge, and private student parking. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.

705 University Drive, Gregg Shapiro, Vista Starkville, JLL Capital Markets, QuadReal Property Group, Student Quarters
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