Self-Care Brand Athena Club Relocates HQ to 12K SF at 140 Broadway

Personal care brand Athena Club is doubling the size of its headquarters in a move from the Flatiron District to the Financial District.

Athena Club signed a seven-year lease for 11,857 square feet of office space on the 44th floor of 140 Broadway, tenant broker CBRE announced Monday.

The brand — known for its body mists, lotions, deodorants and razors — will relocate from its roughly 5,000-square-foot offices at 915 Broadway to the Union Investment Real Estate-owned 140 Broadway. The move comes after Athena Club experienced significant growth in 2025 and is projected to see more than $100 million in sales in 2026, CBRE said.

“We’ve gone from startup to a brand that sells a product every six seconds in the U.S.,” Charles Desmarais, co-founder and co-CEO of Athena Club, said in a statement. “140 Broadway is built for what that kind of growth demands next.”

Union Investment recently completed several renovations at its 51-story office tower on the corner of Broadway and Liberty Street, including an updated lobby and a new 10,000-square-foot amenity center. The center features a coffee and pastry bar, a bodega-style sandwich shop, and a large conference room that can accommodate at least 100 guests.

It’s unclear when Athena Club will make the move to 140 Broadway, but it will join a tenant roster that includes law firms Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, Stinson, and Hawkins Delafield & Wood.

“Athena Club’s new Downtown Manhattan headquarters is purposefully designed to attract top talent, deepen collaboration, and reflect the brand’s culture at its best,” CBRE’s Alex Leopold, who brokered the deal for the tenant along with Connor DeSimone, said in a statement. “It will serve as a home base for their rapidly growing team, a hub for their key partners and relationships, and a launchpad to continue building on their exciting, category-defining business and into their next chapter of growth.”

The asking rent in the deal was unclear, but a report from Newmark found office rents in Lower Manhattan averaged $62.81 per square foot during the first quarter of 2026.

Newmark’s David Falk, Hal Stein, Eric Cagner, Jonathan Franzel, Daniel Appel and Claire Koeppel represented Union Investment in the lease. Spokespeople for Newmark and Union Investment did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.