Lewis Brisbois Takes 70K SF at 140 Broadway

Law firm Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith signed a 70,000-square-foot lease for three floors at Union Investment’s 140 Broadway in Manhattan’s Financial District.

The firm will occupy three floors in the 1.1 million-square-foot office building according to the New York Business Journal, which was first to report the lease.

The move represents an expansion for the firm, which expects to house more than 200 lawyers at 140 Broadway when it relocates sometime in 2026.

The law firm was once based at 77 Water Street but left that space sometime after that tower’s conversion to residential housing was announced. It is currently in a temporary space at 7 World Trade Center.

The identity of the brokers, length of the lease and asking rent were not disclosed. A lease in the building signed earlier this year by the PR firm Zeno Group had an asking rent of $70 per square foot, as Commercial Observer previously reported. Union Investment was represented by Newmark on that lease.

The 51-story building at the corner of Broadway and Liberty Street recently underwent an extensive renovation, including an updated lobby and the addition of a 10,000-square-foot, Gensler-designed amenity space called the 140 Lounge. This new amenity space includes a coffee and pastry bar, a conference room, billiards tables and couches, as CO previously reported.

Completed in 1968, the building was designed by Skidmore Owings and Merrill, and hosts “Red Cube,” a bright red, 28-foot-tall abstract sculpture created by Japanese-American sculptor Isamu Noguchi, right outside its doors.

Union Investment is a German asset manager with around $592.44 billion in assets under management as of June 2025, with $73.1 billion of those in “real estate, infrastructure and alternative investments,” including commodities, according to the company’s website. Union Investment has offices in Hamburg, Paris, Madrid, New York and Singapore dedicated to “sourcing real estate [and] coordinating with operating departments and additional committees, acquisitions and budget management.”

Other tenants at 140 Broadway include sustainable development consultancy Arup, law firm Hawkins Delafield & Wood and data information provider Statista.

Lewis Brisbois, Union Investment and Newmark did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.