Stinson Law Firm Takes 13K SF at 140 Broadway

Law firm Stinson, a national practice with 14 offices across the U.S., has inked a 13,400-square-foot deal at 140 Broadway.

Stinson, which is headquartered in Kansas City, moved its New York City office from 100 Wall Street. The lease is for 10 years, a source close to the deal told Commercial Observer. The asking rent for Stinson’s new office was not disclosed, however Commercial Observer previously reported an asking rent of $70 per square foot at 140 Broadway.

New York Business Journal first reported the news. Newmark is the exclusive leasing agent for the building, which is owned by Union Investment, a German real estate investment manager.

Newmark’s David Falk, Hal Stein, Eric Cagner, Jonathan Franzel, Daniel Appel and Claire Koeppel were the brokers representing the landlord. Newmark’s Ross Perlman, John Beach, and Will Grover represented the tenant in this lease. Newmark declined to comment.

“This higher quality space gives us a greater ability to serve clients and also helps us recruit talented attorneys as we expand further in the New York market,” Kieran Cochran, the firm’s New York City office manager, said in an email to Commercial Observer. “This new office is significantly larger than 4,300-square-foot space we used to occupy. The new space is well suited for collaboration and client service.”

Stinson practices can also be found in St. Louis, Washington D.C., Dallas and Los Angeles, among other cities.

140 Broadway is a 51-story office building in Manhattan’s Financial District and home to several other companies including sustainable development consultancy Arup, law firm Hawkins Delafield & Wood and public relations consultancy Zeno Group.

The building, which is most famous for “Red Cube,” the artwork by Isami Noguchi that sits outside its Broadway-facing entrance, recently unveiled its newly completed 10,000-square-foot amenity space called 140 Lounge. The amenity space features a billiards table, a coffee and pastry bar, as well as a bodega-style cutout featuring daily-made sandwiches and salads.

