Data Platform Snowflake Takes 83K SF at BXP’s 7 Times Square

Having crystalized its intentions, data platform Snowflake will be floating over to Times Square.

Snowflake, which helps businesses store, manage and analyze data, has signed a lease for 82,505 square feet of office space at BXP’s 7 Times Square, according to a February office report from Colliers.

It’s unclear whether the deal represents a new location or a relocation for the company, which lists its current New York City offices at 114 West 41st Street, just one block east of its new location.

The length of the lease, the asking rent and the brokers involved in the deal were also unclear. The average asking rent for office space in Times Square was $76.42 per square foot during the fourth quarter of 2025, according to a report from Newmark.

Spokespeople for BXP, Snowflake and CBRE — which has represented BXP in past deals at 7 Times Square — did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., and has more than 10 other offices across the U.S. in cities including Denver, Boston and Chicago, according to its website.

The data platform will join several other tenants at its new building along West 41st Street between Broadway and Seventh Avenue, including Japanese trading firm GSI Exim America, fashion company KnitWell Group and law firm Norris McLaughlin.

Snowflake’s deal at 7 Times Square was also one of the largest leases signed in February, following sports betting platform Fanatics’ expansion to 210,000 square feet at 95 Morton Street and law firm Latham & Watkins’ expansion to 251,354 square feet at 1285 Avenue of the Americas.

Manhattan saw 2.23 million square feet of office space leased in February, a 39.5 percent decline from January and a 29.7 percent drop from February 2025, according to Colliers’ report. Meanwhile, the borough’s availability rate for office space grew for the first time in two years to 13.6 percent.

