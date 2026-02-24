This sports firm is doubling down on its West Village office headquarters.

Fanatics, a global sports platform that offers merchandise and betting services, has signed a lease expansion to take over all 210,000 square feet of the eight-story office building at 95 Morton Street, becoming the office building’s sole tenant, building owner Meadow Partners told Commercial Observer.

The company has been leasing approximately half of the building between Washington and Greenwich streets — or roughly 105,000 square feet — since 2022. The new lease will take effect in the fourth quarter of 2027 and run through 2038.

Meadow Partners did not disclose the asking rent, but the average asking rent for office space in Lower Manhattan was $58.85 per square foot in January, according to CBRE data.

“Fanatics is an exceptional tenant, and we are pleased to expand our relationship as they lease the entirety of 95 Morton Street,” Marc Mechanic, a partner at Meadow Partners, said in a statement. “Fanatics’ long-term lease is a testament to Meadow’s commitment to investing in our properties to elevate the tenant experience and deliver compelling risk‑adjusted returns for our investors. We are thrilled that Fanatics recognizes the value our building offers its employees and partners.”

Meadow Partners was represented in the deal by Paul Amrich and Neil King of CBRE, while Steven Rotter and Rishi Majmundar from Newmark represented Fanatics. Majmundar and Rotter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“The excitement around Fanatics’ continued growth and their commitment to making 95 Morton Street their headquarters is a true testament to the quality of the building and location,” the CBRE brokers said in a joint statement.

