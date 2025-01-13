Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

KnitWell Signs Massive 246K-SF Expansion at BXP’s 7 Times Square

By January 13, 2025 1:32 pm
reprints
Hilary Spann of BXP and 7 Times Square.
Hilary Spann of BXP and 7 Times Square. PHOTOS: Courtesy BXP

A fashion company has knitted up a massive 246,000-square-foot lease in Times Square.

KnitWell Group, which has a portfolio of women’s clothing brands including Ann Taylor, Talbots and Lane Bryant, signed a deal to keep its offices at BXP’s 7 Times Square and expand in the process, BXP announced.  

SEE ALSO: Ulta Beauty Opening 12K-SF Store at 620 Avenue of the Americas

The 20-year lease renewal includes the 191,000 square feet KnitWell already occupies, as well as 55,000 square feet across two additional floors, BXP announced. The developer did not provide the asking rent, but previous Commercial Observer reports noted an asking rent of $80 per square foot at 7 Times Square. 

“We are in an industry that thrives on in-person collaboration across functions and brands, which is why we are thrilled to be able to bring all of our New York-based KnitWell Group associates into one building,” Patrick Walsh, COO of KnitWell, said in a statement.

KnitWell was represented by CBRE’s Eric Deutsch, Ken Meyerson, Jared Freede, Ariel Ball and Elliot Bok. It’s unclear who represented the landlord. CBRE did not respond to a request for comment. 

“7 Times Square offers unmatched convenience and opportunity at the center of New York City’s busiest transportation and entertainment hub,” Hilary Spann, executive vice president of BXP’s New York Region, said in a statement. “KnitWell Group’s renewal and expansion speaks to our commitment to providing top-tier amenities and flexible, future-ready workplaces that empower our clients to grow and succeed.”

Located at at 42nd Street and Broadway the the center of what’s nicknamed the “Crossroads of the World,” 7 Times Square is a 1.25 million-square-foot tower that was developed by BXP, the company formerly known as Boston Properties. Other tenants of the building include Japanese trading firm GSI Exim America, law firm Friedman Kaplan, and private plane rental provider Flewber

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.

7 Times Square, Ariel Ball, Eric Deutsch, Hilary Spann, Jared Freede, Ken Meyerson, Knitwell, Patrick Walsh, BXP
Kecia Steelman, president and CEO of Ulta Beauty, and 620 Avenue of the Americas.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Ulta Beauty Opening 12K-SF Store at 620 Avenue of the Americas

By Isabelle Durso
Patrick Smith of JLL and 1223 Second Avenue.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Dumbo Market Opening First Manhattan Supermarket at 1223 Second Avenue

By Mark Hallum
Richard LeFrak, chairman and CEO of LeFrak, and the entrance to 40 West 57th Street.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Italian Luxury Retailer Loro Piana Takes 25K SF at LeFrak’s 40 West 57th Street

By Isabelle Durso