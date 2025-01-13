KnitWell Signs Massive 246K-SF Expansion at BXP’s 7 Times Square

A fashion company has knitted up a massive 246,000-square-foot lease in Times Square.

KnitWell Group, which has a portfolio of women’s clothing brands including Ann Taylor, Talbots and Lane Bryant, signed a deal to keep its offices at BXP’s 7 Times Square and expand in the process, BXP announced.

The 20-year lease renewal includes the 191,000 square feet KnitWell already occupies, as well as 55,000 square feet across two additional floors, BXP announced. The developer did not provide the asking rent, but previous Commercial Observer reports noted an asking rent of $80 per square foot at 7 Times Square.

“We are in an industry that thrives on in-person collaboration across functions and brands, which is why we are thrilled to be able to bring all of our New York-based KnitWell Group associates into one building,” Patrick Walsh, COO of KnitWell, said in a statement.

KnitWell was represented by CBRE’s Eric Deutsch, Ken Meyerson, Jared Freede, Ariel Ball and Elliot Bok. It’s unclear who represented the landlord. CBRE did not respond to a request for comment.

“7 Times Square offers unmatched convenience and opportunity at the center of New York City’s busiest transportation and entertainment hub,” Hilary Spann, executive vice president of BXP’s New York Region, said in a statement. “KnitWell Group’s renewal and expansion speaks to our commitment to providing top-tier amenities and flexible, future-ready workplaces that empower our clients to grow and succeed.”

Located at at 42nd Street and Broadway the the center of what’s nicknamed the “Crossroads of the World,” 7 Times Square is a 1.25 million-square-foot tower that was developed by BXP, the company formerly known as Boston Properties. Other tenants of the building include Japanese trading firm GSI Exim America, law firm Friedman Kaplan, and private plane rental provider Flewber.

