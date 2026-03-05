Industrious Inks 22K-SF Deal in L.A.’s Sherman Oaks Neighborhood

Coworking space provider Industrious will expand again in Southern California, continuing a trend of growth across both U.S. coasts in recent months.

Industrious inked a new 22,000-square-foot deal at Douglas Emmett’s Sherman Oaks Galleria mall, in Los Angeles’ Sherman Oaks neighborhood, Commercial Observer has learned. The property will become Industrious’ first location in Sherman Oaks once it opens in April. The space, at 15301 Ventura Boulevard, will span two floors and include 257 dedicated office seats and 50 seats available for on-demand access.

“Today’s professionals want their workspace to fit into their everyday life, not the other way around, and that’s what excites us about this location,” Natalie Levine, Industrious’ director of real estate, said in a statement. “Industrious Sherman Oaks gives members more than just a flexible workspace, with everyday amenities right on site. It’s the kind of environment where professionals can be productive and still have everything they need within reach. We’re seeing more and more companies gravitate toward locations that offer that blend of work and lifestyle, and this space delivers exactly that.”

Industrious’ growth across Southern California kicked into high gear after CBRE finished acquiring the firm in early 2025. This January, the company inked an 18,000-square-foot deal with Douglas Emmett at Studio Plaza in Burbank, which happens to be its closest location to the new Sherman Oaks office. Last April, it signed a 16,000-square-foot deal at Douglas Emmett’s 150 South Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

The coworking company has experienced similar growth in New York City. In late February, it inked a 22,000-square-foot deal at HSR’s 386 Park Avenue South, and earlier that month announced it was opening another 18,000-square-foot location at the Rosen family’s 902 Broadway.

Even Industrious’ senior leadership has seen change recently. The company announced this week that its chief commercial officer, Gentry Long, has replaced Anna Squires Levine as president, less than a year after Long was promoted to chief commercial officer. Long has been at Industrious since 2021, and previously served as the firm’s executive vice president of North America operations.

